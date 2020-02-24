Vocal cleric Godfrey Migwi has called on the church to unite against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) claiming it is not meant for the local mwananchi.

In a lengthy post, Migwi claimed that the BBI had deviated from its mission to unite Kenyans and was now being used against some communities.

"We must say no to BBI it was not meant for uniting Kenyans we must by force and wisdom stop the so-called confusing reggae," the Bishop stated.

"... I will never sugarcoat words to favour you, without fear I will face you I will say it as it is, who said it’s only 3 families can lead this country?" he posed.

Bishop Migwi also condemned remarks by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina which he termed as divisive especially for a country which went through post-election violence.

Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Clerics warn BBI team

His sentiments come as clerics from other regions also castigate slogans used by those advocating for the BBI.

The slogan "nobody can stop reggae" has been termed as unchristian like by clerics from the Mt Kenya region as the team prepares to land in Meru County.

Clerics warned that the song is ‘unchristian’ and should not be played at the rallies or else they will not support BBI.

BBI team condemned

Bishop Kiogora Magambo who spoke on behalf of other church leaders said the only messages they want to hear as clerics are those of peace, unity, and development.