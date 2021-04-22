CJ candidate explains why he uses "Prof. Dr Dr" designation in his title

Prof. Dr Dr Moni Wekesa, Dean of the Daystar School of Law, was tasked with explaining his formal designation, especially the repetition of "Dr".

"I noticed that you use double doctor, that is, you call yourself 'Professor Doctor Doctor Moni Wekesa', so is that more of a German tradition or is it your personal preference?," JSC Vice Chairperson Prof. Olive Mugenda posed.

The CJ candidate responded: "Honorable Chair, we have different academic cultures. For those trained in the United States, for example, have their names like, 'Prof. Olive Mugenda, PhD', in the United Kingdom they simply write, 'Dr So and So' and it's done. In Europe, the culture is totally different, you write 'Prof. Dr Dr' if you have two doctorates and if you have three, 'Prof. Dr Dr Dr'."