CJ candidate explains why he uses "Prof. Dr Dr" designation in his title

The Judicial Service commission (JSC) on Thursday interviewed the ninth candidate for the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya position.
Prof. Dr Dr Moni Wekesa, Dean of the Daystar School of Law, was tasked with explaining his formal designation, especially the repetition of "Dr".
"I noticed that you use double doctor, that is, you call yourself 'Professor Doctor Doctor Moni Wekesa', so is that more of a German tradition or is it your personal preference?," JSC Vice Chairperson Prof. Olive Mugenda posed.
The CJ candidate responded: "Honorable Chair, we have different academic cultures. For those trained in the United States, for example, have their names like, 'Prof. Olive Mugenda, PhD', in the United Kingdom they simply write, 'Dr So and So' and it's done. In Europe, the culture is totally different, you write 'Prof. Dr Dr' if you have two doctorates and if you have three, 'Prof. Dr Dr Dr'."
Speculations posit that Prof. Dr Dr Wekesa may not secure the coveted position should JSC seek regional balance for the Supreme Court bench, given that Justice Smokin Wanjala already represents the Western region.
