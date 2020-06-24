Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has stated that classrooms will have 15 to 20 learners when schools re-open.

Speaking on Wednesday Kitui County, CS Magoha said that learners will be with two face masks from the state to promote guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health on combating spread of Covid-19.

The government will be procuring 24 million masks that will be given to students when learning resumes.

Schools will also be provided with thermal guns to check temperatures of individuals accessing learning institutions.

Education CS Prof George Magoha, Governor Charity Ngilu & Education PS Belio Kipsang

Re-opening schools

CS Magoha also announced that teachers will be required to report to schools two weeks before re-opening.

Last week the Education CS told the Senate Ad hoc team on COVID-19 that the government is weighing out options whether it will be possible to allow learners to resume in September.

“I think in two weeks we should be able to know whether if we open in September we can do exams sometimes in April next year," he said.

In March, the government closed all schools in a bid to avert the unrestrained spread of COVID-19.