President Uhuru Kenyatta caused a stir after driving through the streets of Nairobi on Sunday, 19 July 2020.

A video that was widely shared online shows the President cruising in his favourite Mercedes G Wagon.

The head of state made a stop along Haile Selassie avenue and exchanged pleasantries with Kenyans who milled around his vehicle.

He gave a short address before retreating to his vehicle and driving away while waving at the crowd.

Security officials in full gear accompanied the head of state and kept alert during his brief stopover.