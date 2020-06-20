The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 4478.

This is after 104 Tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

In an update issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, 20 June 2020, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Rashid Amana also confirmed that 2 more people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the number of those killed by the virus to 121.

36 were also discharged from various hospitals after fully recovering, bringing the total recovery to 1586.

2820 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, bringing the total samples so far tested to 136361.

Nairobi still bears the brunt of the virus with 60 Cases, followed by Mombasa with 33 cases, Kilifi with 5 cases and Busia with 3 cases. Kajiado reported two cases while Taita Taveta had one case.

76 of the new cases are males while the rest are females.

The youngest patient is 1 year old while the oldest is 76 years old.