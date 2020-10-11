388 people have tested positive of Coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally of positive cases to 41,546.

The positive cases came from a sample size of 4,287 tested over a similar period (24 hours) with the cumulative tests are so far done standing at 591,198.

From the cases, 383 are Kenyans & 5 are foreigners.

284 are males while 104 are females.

In terms of distribution of the cases by Counties Nakuru led with 86 cases followed by Nairobi (84), Mombasa (51), Trans Nzoia (49), Kiambu (29), Kisumu (17), Kericho (11), Meru (10), Busia (10), Bungoma (8), Machakos (7), and Garissa (5).

Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi and Nyamira had 3 cases each while Nyeri, Siaya, Makueni, Nandi, Kwale and Nyandarua had 2 cases each.

63 were discharged from various health facilities and home-based care over the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 31000.

A statement from the Ministry of health indicates that 40 were discharged from various hospitals while 23 from the Home-Based Care Program.

6 patients succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 766.