The coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the need for a collaborated effort between the government, citizens, and responsible corporate organizations.

In Kenya, many individuals and companies have demonstrated the power of humanity through numerous material and resource donations to the fight against this disease.

Pulse Live Kenya compiled a list of individuals and organizations that have contributed to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund established by President Uhuru Kenyatta to foster cooperation between the private sector and the government in the fight against the coronavirus.

1. Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval Guru

In March, Guru became the first Kenyan billionaire to make a contribution to the Covid19 fund which was in the form of oxygen worth Sh100 million which he asked the government to collect at his Devki Steel Mills factories in Ruiru, Mombasa, and Ath River.

2. Dr James Mwangi and family

The Equity Group CEO has made the highest individual contribution of Sh300 million which he asked the government to channel towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline medical staff.

3. The Mastercard Foundation - Sh500 million

4. Equity Group Foundation – Sh300 million

5. Safaricom PLC - Sh200 million

6. KCB Group - 150 million

7. Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) - Sh100 million

8. NCBA Bank - Sh100 million

9. Absa bank (Sh50 million)

The Covid19 fund has so far raised over Sh2 billion which the fund administrators promised to follow up and ensure it is used in proper and accountable use.