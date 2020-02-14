Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has advised Kenyans to report assault and abuse cases by foreigners without fail.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli noted that Kenyan workers remain quiet and work under abusive conditions in order to save their jobs.

"If in your firm the owner is misbehaving, report to the authorities. They will learn the lesson that you can't just play with people," the Cotu boss said.

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

Addressing the incident where a Chinese chef was caught on camera canning a Kenyan worker for allegedly reporting to work late.

Deported to China

"You can't abuse a worker in China... those doing this things outside China are criminals. Probably they don't even have working permits," Atwoli opined.

"I'm appealing to our IG of Police Hillary Mutyambai to round up all illegal foreign workers in Kenya and have them deported back to their country," he added.

The Cotu boss commended the government for deporting the Chinese nationals who were arrested over the canning incident.

4 Chinese nationals deported

On Thursday Interior CS Fred Matiang'i signed deportation orders hours after a Nairobi court allowed police to detain the four Chinese nationals for 15 days pending the conclusion of investigations into the incident.