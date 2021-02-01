Justice Philomena Mwilu has been reinstated following the lifting of court orders issued on Friday.

An Embu Court on Monday lifted the suspension against Justice Philomena Mwilu who had been barred from both the DCJ and acting CJ offices.

The new orders were issued after her lawyers filed a petition seeking to have the injunction stayed.

"The drastic orders obtained ex parte are an egregious act of judicial terror and oppression obtained fraudulently and illegally through non disclosure of relevant and material facts and are inimical to the rule of law and fair and constitutional administration of justice," Justice Mwilu stated in court papers.

The Supreme Court judge further questioned the motive behind filing the law suit in Embu when both the petitioner and her as the respondent are based in Nairobi.