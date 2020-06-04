Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is set to receive back two of his firearms and a car that were confiscated by police from his Karen residence.

The directive comes following a suit he filed against the DCI in March this year demanding return of his Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol as well as his Range Rover registration KCR 786H.

Through his lawyer Bryan Khaemba, Mr Echesa had claimed that traveling through pubic transportation was putting him at risk of contracting Coronavirus.

File image of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa during a past arrest

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot further heard that the pistols were part of the former CS's protection due to his status as a notable VIP.

In the Thursday ruling, Magistrate Cheruiyot found that Mr Echesa's concerns were valid.

"I find that and hold that the applicant is entitled to possess the firearm and to also enjoy his motor vehicle," the judge ruled.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa during the ruling on his suit against DCI over confiscated pistols and Range Rover car

