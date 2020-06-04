The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday released a statement naming police officers who were found culpable in various reported incidents of police brutality.

IPOA gave a go-ahead to the DPP to formally arrest and arraign the six in court for the serious accusations against them.

Among those to be arrested is a police officer who shot Yassin Hussein Moyo, a teenager in Kariobangi who was on the balcony of his home at around midnight.

Family and friends during the burial of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo who was shot dead by police while at the balcony of his parents' house AFP

"Police officer Duncan Ndiema Ndiwa alias Champes will be charged with murder. The boy was shot while at the balcony of his parent's home in Kiamaiko, Nairobi on March 30, 2020," the statement read in part.

Fractured leg

Four police officers named as Festus Kiptoo, Boniface Chacha, Joseph Mwaniki and Nashaon Adera will be charged with causing grievous bodily harm to one Abdilbrahim Noor in Garissa county.

The sixth officer - AP Lotugh Angorita - will be charged with the murder of a secondary school teacher at Usigu market in Siaya County.

"The teacher (Colleta Amondi Ouda) was shot after one of two officers responding to a burglary incident opened fire.

"A public inquest on the matter has been going on at the Magistrate's Court but the ODPP has directed that it be withdrawn in favour of the murder trial," the IPOA statement outlined.