A technical misalignment has seen the courts overturn a county assembly approval of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 alias the BBI referendum Bill.

The decision announced on Tuesday saw Tana River county struck out from the list of county's which met the threshold for approving the referendum Bill.

According to the High Court, the county assembly did not conduct a public participation drive, neither did they adhere to the rules of inclusivity before passing the bill.

Tana River County Assembly

Rejected at the National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also rejected three other county assembly submissions on the BBI referendum Bill which did not meet the threshold.

"At this moment it is difficult to determine whether Nyamira county assembly received the correct bill and amended it," he stated concerning both Nyamira and Kwale county.

Speaker Muturi also rejected the "No" vote from Baringo County assembly after they failed to provide a copy of the draft Bill they deliberated on.