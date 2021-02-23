The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had verified 1,140,845 supporting signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill on January 19, 2021.

Following the verification, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the BBI draft Bill to all 47 counties for approval.

According to the Constitution, a third of the counties (the equivalent of 23 counties) is required to pass the Bill for it to proceed to the Bicameral Parliament.

"If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.

"A Bill under this Article is passed by Parliament if supported by a majority of the members of each House," reads Article (7) and (8) of Cap 257 in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

The full list of counties which have passed the Bill is as follows:-