The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had verified 1,140,845 supporting signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill on January 19, 2021.

Following the verification, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the BBI draft Bill to all 47 counties for approval.

According to the Constitution, a third of the counties (the equivalent of 23 counties) is required to pass the Bill for it to proceed to the Bicameral Parliament.

"If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.

"A Bill under this Article is passed by Parliament if supported by a majority of the members of each House," reads Article (7) and (8) of Cap 257 in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

The full list of counties which have passed the Bill is as follows:-

  1. Siaya
  2. Homa Bay
  3. Kisumu
  4. Busia
  5. West Pokot
  6. Trans Nzoia
  7. Kajiado
  8. Kisii
  9. Vihiga
  10. Nairobi 
  11. Laikipia
  12. Samburu
  13. Kakamega 
  14. Narok
  15. Mombasa
  16. Makueni
  17. Nakuru
  18. Taita Taveta
  19. Nyamira
  20. Bungoma
  21. Kitui
  22. Machakos
  23. Murang'a
  24. Lamu
  25. Kirinyaga
  26. Garissa
  27. Nyandarua
  28. Tharaka Nithi
  29. Meru
  30. Nyeri
  31. Migori
  32. Bomet
  33. Kiambu
  34. Isiolo
  35. Embu
  36. Tana River
  37. Kwale
  38. Marsabit