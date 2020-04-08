Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday evening visited the police blockade placed in Kamulu area after complains by residents that they were unable to get to their workplace in Nairobi county.

A video of Kamulu residents went viral after they recorded themselves using an informal route popularly known as a panya route to escape the police blockade and head to their workplace in Nairobi.

When Matiang'i visited the area on Tuesday night, he ordered police to extend the blockade by ten kilometres to accommodate many of the area residents who reside in Kamulu but work in Nairobi.

The area had been locked out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area boundaries even though it is home to many city dwellers who have built homes in the area and commute to the city for work.

Other areas that house city dwellers include Chokaa, Malaa, and Tala.

“We have decided to move it a bit further to enable the residents operate freely. This was too close to Nairobi,” Matiang'i stated.

On Monday evening when the travel ban was implemented, a video of Kamulu and Chokaa residents went viral as they complained that they were unable to get home due to the extra traffic jam that emerged after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the ban with only a two-hour deadline.

A boda boda rider complained that he could see his house from the police blockade but was being forced to spend the night outside.