President Uhuru Kenyatta's order barring movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area kicked off on a not so successful note after a section of citizens resorted to tricks to evade the police road blocks.

On Tuesday morning, stubborn Kenyans used a myriad of tricks to escape and enter the city area.

Along Thika Highway, oblivious police effected President Kenyatta's order by mounting a road bloc at the Blue Post Hotel near Thika town.

However, travelers beat the system by using motor vehicles up to Blue post Hotel where the road bloc preventing exit to Nairobi was placed.

They would then leave the vehicles and use a foot path to walk about 500 metres up to the Delmonte Shops where a temporary terminus emerged to carry travelers to the Mt Kenya counties.

The same trick was used by the incoming travelers who were forced to end their journey at trhe police road bloc near the Delmonte shops. They would then use a footpath into Thika near the Bluepost Hotel and proceed with the trip to the city.

In Kangundo, a similar incident was recorded where hundreds of residents who work in Nairobi resorted to using informal footpaths popularly known as Panya routes to escape the police roadblock placed on the main highway.

The development came as President Kenyatta on Tuesday morning warned that he would be forced to implement a total lock down if the current measures were not observed.

Here is a video of the incident in Kangundo