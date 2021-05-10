CS Magoha to announce KCSE Results today

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha is set to announce the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) today (Monday).
In an announcement made by the Ministry of Education, the CS will release the results at 12.30PM.
The event will take place at the Mtihani House, barely a week after he officially closed down the marking exercise.
"The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha will today, Monday May, 10, 5, 2021, release the 2020 KCSE examinations results at Mitihani House in Caledonia on Dennis Pritt Road at 12.30pm. @muminabonaya @TSC_KE @TEACHERSinKENYA @ExamsCouncil @KuppetP @KICDKenya," announced the Ministry of Education.
