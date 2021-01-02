A prison warder who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto's communications team committed suicide on New Year's day.

The 51-year-old David Too is said to have plunged into Ngeria Dam on Friday morning.

Mr Too is reported to have disclosed that he was frustrated, prior to his suicide mission.

According to his elder brother, Aaron Sing'oei, the family believed that the deceased was working in DP Ruto's security team.

The brother further revealed that a camera he had was stolen shortly after he arrived from Nairobi on December 29, 2020.

"The deceased who has been working with DP Ruto’s security team came home on Tuesday because that day we had a family meeting. He had a camera which was stolen and he reported the matter to the police. It is unfortunate that he took his life.

"He has been under pressure to explain how the camera he had in his possession got lost," Mr Sing'oei told reporters.

Director of Communications at the DP's office Mr Emmanuel Tallam insisted that the deceased was a prison warder attached to the press team as a driver.

The body was retrieved from the dam on Friday afternoon with police confirming that investigations had begun.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

The suicide comes barely a year after the unsolved death of one Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was also attached to the DP's office.

Sergeant Kenei was expected to serve as a witness in the Sh39 billion fraudulent arms deal.