Police seize 7500 litres of ethanol hidden in water tanker

Kenya Revenue Authority in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have seized 7500 litres of ethanol that was hidden in a water tanker.

The water tanker which was intercepted at Sultan Hamud, Makueni County contained ethanol that is estimated to cost over 2 Million shillings.

KRA revealed that upon examination, the tanker was found to be carrying 2,500 litres of water in an outer compartment while the second concealed compartment was contained ethanol.

“The samples were withdrawn and taken for testing at the KRA and Government chemist laboratory and the test results confirmed the consignment to be ethanol.” Read part of the press release.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ensure that the beneficial owners and the smugglers are apprehended and charged,” added KRA.

The truck driver and the truck owner have since been arrested and are set to be arraigned in court.

In a public notice that was released in 2015, KRA introduced procedures to govern access, purchase and importation of ethanol pursuant to the government’s initiative to combat illicit production and consumption of spirit based beverages.