The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has on Monday arrested two foreigners operating in the country illegally and with fake currency.
DCI arrest Two Foreigners in possession of Fake currency
The two were apprehended in Mombasa County.
43 year-old Jamil Salman Abdul and 30-yr-old Tesfawork Ermias Dogso were arrested in Nyali area, Mombasa County following an intelligence-led operation by DCI detectives.
The two were intercepted after the Nissan they were in was stopped by detectives who found 198 forged Euro notes in 100 denominations.
All the notes bore similar serial numbers - BCE ECB EZB EKT EKP 2002 - and more are believed to have been used in defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans.
The suspects will be charged as interrogations on the suspects continue, with evidence being secured pending production in court.
