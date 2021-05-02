DCI bust robbers; seizing two AK47 rifles and 13 rounds of ammunition

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) Friday night seized two AK 47 rifles and 13 rounds of ammunition from a group of bandits who are suspected to have been on a robbery mission.
The robbers managed to escape.
Police officers in Ng'arua, Laikipia County aided by the General Service Unit (GSU) had caught wind of the bandits and gave chase.
The robbers opened fire and during the exchange, some managed to escape with gunshot wounds.
The officers are now calling upon hospitals and local health centers in the area to report any person seeking medication for gunshot wounds.
