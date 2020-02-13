Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested.

Reports reaching the Pulselive news desk have indicated that the former CS was nabbed by detectives from the DCI.

After his arrest on Thursday, the CS was whisked to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

In March 2019, Echesa was fired from the Sports docket by President Uhuru Kenyatta who also reshuffled his cabinet.

Troubling times

Echesa served as Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage for one year, a month and two days, having been appointed to the docket on January 26, 2018.

The little-known Echesa replaced Hassan Wario, who had been appointed Ambassador for Kenya in Austria as Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia retained his position as Principal Secretary.

The sacking came after the president had warned his cabinet to stay away from politics and focus on delivering services to the nation