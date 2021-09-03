DCI disowns social media page with thousands of followers

In a statement posted on their verified Twitter handle, DCI clarified that it does not run an Instagram account.

The statement outlined that DCI only operates the verified Twitter handle and verified Facebook page.

"The DCI wishes to Caution members of the public of the numerous social media accounts especially on Facebook and Instagram that purport to be official sites for the DCI. Kindly note that the DCI DOES NOT operate any Instagram account, hence all such pages are Misleading and Fake. The only official social networking sites currently run by the DCI are Facebook (Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI), Twitter (DCI_Kenya) with the blue verified badge and YouTube (DCI Kenya)," the statement read.

The statement went on to clarify that the Director of DCI George Kinoti does not operate any social media page.