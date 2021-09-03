The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has disowned a social media account with thousands of followers stating that it is not run by the department.
DCI disowns social media page with thousands of followers
DCI issues caution to members of the public
In a statement posted on their verified Twitter handle, DCI clarified that it does not run an Instagram account.
The statement outlined that DCI only operates the verified Twitter handle and verified Facebook page.
"The DCI wishes to Caution members of the public of the numerous social media accounts especially on Facebook and Instagram that purport to be official sites for the DCI. Kindly note that the DCI DOES NOT operate any Instagram account, hence all such pages are Misleading and Fake. The only official social networking sites currently run by the DCI are Facebook (Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI), Twitter (DCI_Kenya) with the blue verified badge and YouTube (DCI Kenya)," the statement read.
The statement went on to clarify that the Director of DCI George Kinoti does not operate any social media page.
"Further, the Director, DCI George Kinoti does not operate any personal social media account, and hence all such personal accounts bearing his name and photos are equally Fake. Whereas we have on various occasions reported and blocked similar fake accounts while effecting arrests of admins that went ahead to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, we warn netizens to exercise caution especially before revealing details of reports they may wish to DM in our inbox," the statement cautioned.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke