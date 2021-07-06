Nairobi DCI Boss transferred again after 2 months

Nyakwaka had barely served three months since he was transferred to Nairobi and stationed at DCI’s Kiambu road headquarters.

He replaces Joseph Mugwanja who has been recalled to serve at the DCI headquarters as well as Fatuma Hadi who served as the DCI boss in Kilimani.

Nyakwaka has been replaced by Paul Wachira who has been transferred from Kericho County.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI's new chief of investigations is John Gachomo, who previously led the anti-terror police squad.

Gachomo succeeds John Kariuki, who is retiring after 33 years of service. John Otieno, the commander of the anti-terror unit in Mombasa, has taken over as the national head of the anti-terror police unit from Gachomo.

Bernard Gicheru, who previously served as deputy director of operations, has been promoted to director of operations, succeeding Henry Ondiek, who has retired.

Francis Wanjau, the DCI chief in Laikipia, has been relocated to Kisumu in a similar post.

Carrey Nyawinda, the DCI's deputy head of investigations, has been promoted to the position of head of the Financial Fraud Unit.

David Chebii, the head of the anti-counterfeit section in Parklands, Nairobi, has been reassigned to the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road as the head of the Fichua Centre call center.

Pulse Live Kenya

The expanded special service unit's director, Pius Gitari, has been promoted to the rank of director. He had been a junior member of the unit.

Julius Rutere, the DCI chief in Nyandarua County, has been transferred to the DCI's Nairobi headquarters. Adan Guyo, formerly of Kisii County, has taken over from Rutere.

Abdalla Komesha, the former head of the financial fraud unit, is now the director of the National Centre for Counterterrorism, reporting to Carry Nyawinda.

Zipporah Mboroki, who was previously employed as a trainer at the DCI training school, has been transferred to the National Police College Academy.

Vincent Kipkorir, the DCI officer in Athi River, has been redeployed in a same role to Makadara. Henry Kiambati, who is retiring, is succeeded by Kipkorir.

Francis Ndiema, a former forensics officer, has been appointed as the new deputy head of personnel at DCI Headquarters. He succeeds Emily Wangare, who has retired.

The new Kajiado DCI officer is Charles Mwangi Kanyuira, formerly of Kisumu.

Nathan Njoroge, the deputy head of the Parklands anti-counterfeit team, will now lead the Parklands centre's investigations.

Jack Owino, the former Kasarani DCI boss, is now Garissa County's new head of personnel.

Samuel Kobina, the DCI's Kitui boss, has been promoted to deputy director of the DCI academy. Lawrence Okoth will take Kobina's spot in Kitui.

Stephen Chacha (Western), Johnston Kola (North Eastern), and Johana Kirui (DCI Headquarters) are among the others who have been reassigned.