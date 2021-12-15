DCI Kinoti saved from serving sentence

The judges temporarily lifted the order requiring Kinoti to serve four months in Kamiti, pending the hearing and determination of his petition.

The final ruling shall be delivered on April 4, 2022.

DCI Kinoti had been ordered to present himself to Kamiti over contempt of court in a case involving guns belonging to businessman Jimi Wanjgi.

Through Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Kinoti argued that the contempt of court matter was brought against DCI Kinoti yet he was not at liberty to release the said firearms.

He explained that the mandate of releasing Wanjigi’s guns rests with the Kenya Firearms Licensing Board.

The DCI also said that he had asked the AG to advise the firearms board to return the rifles to the businessman.

"The office of the AG has also written to Jimi Wanjigi and Irene Nzisa to go and collect the firearms. They have not for reasons known to themselves," he said.

Kinoti was sentenced to 4 months and given seven days to surrender to the officer in charge of Kamiti.

He was found guilty of refusing to return firearms confiscated from Jimmy Wanjigi.

In 2017, Wanjigi's residence was raided by DCI officers and seven firearms were seized.

However, in 2019, the courts ordered that the guns should be returned to the businessman.