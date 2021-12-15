RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DCI Kinoti saved from serving sentence

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DCI Kinoti can now breathe easy

DCI George Kinoti
DCI George Kinoti

The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has been offered temporary relief after the suspension of his warrant of arrest.

Recommended articles

The judges temporarily lifted the order requiring Kinoti to serve four months in Kamiti, pending the hearing and determination of his petition.

The final ruling shall be delivered on April 4, 2022.

DCI Kinoti had been ordered to present himself to Kamiti over contempt of court in a case involving guns belonging to businessman Jimi Wanjgi.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

Through Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Kinoti argued that the contempt of court matter was brought against DCI Kinoti yet he was not at liberty to release the said firearms.

He explained that the mandate of releasing Wanjigi’s guns rests with the Kenya Firearms Licensing Board.

The DCI also said that he had asked the AG to advise the firearms board to return the rifles to the businessman.

"The office of the AG has also written to Jimi Wanjigi and Irene Nzisa to go and collect the firearms. They have not for reasons known to themselves," he said.

AG Paul Kihara (Twitter)
AG Paul Kihara (Twitter) AG Paul Kihara (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Kinoti was sentenced to 4 months and given seven days to surrender to the officer in charge of Kamiti.

He was found guilty of refusing to return firearms confiscated from Jimmy Wanjigi.

In 2017, Wanjigi's residence was raided by DCI officers and seven firearms were seized.

However, in 2019, the courts ordered that the guns should be returned to the businessman.

The guns were never returned to the entrepreneur. The court issued further orders to the DCI in February 2021 to assure that Wanjigi would get his firearms back, but the instructions were disregarded.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI Kinoti saved from serving sentence

DCI Kinoti saved from serving sentence

Health CS Kagwe confirms cases of Omicron variant in Kenya

Health CS Kagwe confirms cases of Omicron variant in Kenya

Ex-State House staffer reveals how colleague was fired for dating Kenyatta family member [Video]

Ex-State House staffer reveals how colleague was fired for dating Kenyatta family member [Video]

Felesta's Belgian boyfriend sends Sh108 million to another Kenyan woman

Felesta's Belgian boyfriend sends Sh108 million to another Kenyan woman

High Court suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement

High Court suspends mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Six giraffes lose their lives after getting stuck in mud [PHOTOS]

Six giraffes lose their lives after getting stuck in mud [PHOTOS]

Why serious charges against Babu Owino have been dropped

Why serious charges against Babu Owino have been dropped

Businesswoman Mary Wambui given deadline to surrender weapon

Businesswoman Mary Wambui given deadline to surrender weapon

KDF soldier recalls waking up in hospital demanding for his weapon [Video]

KDF soldier recalls waking up in hospital demanding for his weapon [Video]

Trending

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta roasted over her speech on Youth Empowerment

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

Woman who received Sh102M from boyfriend given demands to access the money

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago