DCI summons Nairobi acting governor Ann Kananu

According to communication made on Tuesday, October 26, Kananu has been summoned alongside county finance officials over the withholding of tax and pay as you earn (Paye) deductions.

Nairobi County Government has been facing a cash crunch that has caused a delay in payment of salaries and submission of statutory deductions.

In a letter submitted to the assembly on August 2, 2021, Finance CEC Allan Igambi said the Kananu-led administration was unable to pay salaries for July due to a delay in uploading of the budget for the financial year ending June 30, 2022.

The county assembly then approved the executive’s request to make a deal with a local bank to access some of the much-needed cash.

The cash crunch also resulted in a two-day go slow at City Hall due to delayed salaries and promotions.

Other issues raised by workers were failure to promote county staff, with at least 400 of them qualified for promotion.