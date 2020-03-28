Kilifi County Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who tested positive for Coronavirus has given an emotional apology for his actions that many claimed had endangered the lives of thousands.

In an interview with Nation, the governor who is on his sixth day of quarantine at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa.

"I am sorry for the pain I have caused.” Began the Saburi.

“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country, and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me,” He added.

The Governor tested positive after returning from a trip to Germany.

Reports indicate that he defied orders to go intself quarantine and was forced to go into isolation.

He reportedly mingled with the public, holding various meetings and coming into contact with several people who have since been quarantined.

Mr Saburi, a father of three, also asked Kenyans to observe government instructions and regulations in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, which has killed thousands of people across the world.

He also urged Kenyans to cooperate with the government in the war against the pandemic

“Coronavirus is real. I call upon people to take precaution seriously,” he said.

Saburi admitted that he felt bad for having travelled to Germany because he now “bears the blame of the virus spread in Kilifi”.