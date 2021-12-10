DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto's office, Mr Ken Nyauncho Osinde has succumbed to what has been said to have been a short illness.
Amb. Osinde is said to have been undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of his demise.
He served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany in 2010 before joining the DP's office in the CoS post.
In his condolence message to Amb. Osinde's family, DP Ruto remembered him as a 'a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills'.
"My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources.
"We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken," DP's full statement read.
Dennis Itumbi eulogized: "Ken is a great guy. Powerful but approachable. Big Title & Big Heart. Ambassador Ken Osinde..... It will never be Past Tense, you are forever PRESENT! Death is Stupid.. To Family & Friends,May God strengthen you & Grace fill every space in your rooms and hearts HEARTBREAKING!"
