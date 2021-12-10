DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

Amb. Osinde is said to have been undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of his demise.

He served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany in 2010 before joining the DP's office in the CoS post.

In his condolence message to Amb. Osinde's family, DP Ruto remembered him as a 'a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills'.

Pulse Live Kenya

"My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources.

"We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken," DP's full statement read.