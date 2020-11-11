Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday posted a tweet criticizing a recent front page headline by the Daily Nation.

The headline read: "BBI: Uhuru and Raila cornered."

DP Ruto found the headline to be divisive. The DP noted that the BBI document should be possessed by all Kenyans.

"It is wrong to reduce the Constitution repair process in BBI to Uhuru/Raila affair. It is ours collectively. We are either all in or all cornered. We must build bridges to the church, pastoralists, devolved units (executive &legislature) and others to achieve consensus. No walls please," he tweeted.

DP Ruto sent out the tweet hours after meeting with two former candidates in the Kibra by-elections - footballer McDonald Mariga and Eliud Owalo.