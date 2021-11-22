RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DP Ruto welcomes LSK President Nelson Havi to UDA [Photos]

Havi is set to vie for Westlands MP seat on a UDA ticket

Westlands Parliamentary hopeful and Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party.

Havi joined Hustle Nation on Monday and he was received by DP Ruto and other UDA members among MP Aden Duale, MP Kimani Ichungwa, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago among others

“Good to receive lawyer @NelsonHavi, the President of the Law Society of Kenya, who has declared interest to contest the Westlands parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Party ticket,” tweeted DP Ruto.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale also welcomed Havi to UDA with a message that reads; “Advocate @NelsonHavi has decided. @UDAKenya it is! Welcome my kid brother. I congratulate u and I bless u. U are now on the right side of History. I said it before and I repeat; we shall vote 70% for the new thinking & new ideas,”.

