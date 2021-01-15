Politicians allied to the Deputy President have issued a statement in response to a threat to impeach Dr William Ruto.

UDA party Chairman Johnstone Muthama and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale stated that the impeachment threat is moot.

The threat was issued by the Amani National Congress (ANC) party on claims that DP Ruto has been sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"In that impeachment motion, we will make the case that because his ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda. He does that through incitement of the vulnerable poor," the statement read in part.

ANC does not have the numbers

Dr Khalwale noted that the ANC party is not in a position to make good on the threat due to lack of enough seats in parliament.

"Impeachment motion is a question of numbers, ANC has 13 members of Parliament, it means even in a committee of Parliaments of 29 members, ANC does not have majority to force to get a chair of a committee.

"To attest to this, all committees in parliament, ANC does not have a chair either in National Assembly or Senate," the former Senator stated.