The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has issued Deputy President William Ruto with an ultimatum following remarks he made on January 10, 2021.

In a statement delivered by party Deputy Leader Ayub Savula on Tuesday, the party accused DP Ruto of sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Lugari MP announced that the party had already taken the liberty to draft an impeachment motion against the DP.

"We want to tell Kenyans some truth about Ruto. But we are also calling on Ruto to do the right thing – resign – short of which he should be fired. Towards this end, we have taken the lead in preparing a motion of impeachment, to protect Kenya against violent implosion being clandestinely fermented by Ruto, a rich and powerful man in government pretending to be poor," the statement read in part.

ANC Party Deputy Leader Ayub Savula during presser on January 12, 2021

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party went on to elaborate that the impeachment motion would be hinged on DP Ruto's known 2022 presidential ambitions.

"In that impeachment motion, we will make the case that because his ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, he is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda. He does that through incitement of the vulnerable poor.

"Ruto fakes being horrified by the existence and recognition of ethnic communities and rise of ethnic nationalism that he has helped ferment only because such truth is inimical to his duplicitous ambition," the statement outlined.

Find the full statement here:-