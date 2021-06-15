Uhuru creating new all-women party - Ruto Camp

In a post on social media, Itumbi claimed that the Hustler Nation had learned that Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu would be appointed Chairperson and Secretary General of the new party respectively.

He further went on to allege that Sh30 million had already been budgeted to be used in creating the new outfit.

“Hon. Sabina Chege, the Nyeri Deputy Governor, & 6 others are mandated to form an all- women’s party,” Itumbi tweeted.

However, Nyeri DG Caroline Karugu has dismissed the claims as rumours which should be treated with contempt.

“I only have one message for Itumbi, next time he wants to spread rumours he should use my name, I’m more than just 'Nyeri deputy governor',” she dismissed the allegations.

Some Kenyans have challenged that the constitution does not allow the formation of political parties based on gender.

The Political Parties Act 2011 says that for a party to be registered, its membership should “reflect regional and ethnic diversity, gender balance and representation of minorities and marginalised groups”.

“A political party shall not be founded on a religious, linguistic, racial, ethnic, gender or regional basis or seek to engage in advocacy of hatred on any such basis,” the law says.

DP Thrown Out.

This comes in the backdrop of Deputy President William Ruto’s statement after reports by The Star newspaper claimed that President Kenyatta vowed to support the National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate in 2022.

Ruto expressed shock regarding the reports, questioning why the head of state didn’t pick anyone from Jubilee.

In an additional statement later in the day, the DP also said that the disintegration of Jubilee would open the door for politicians to find new parties to support such as the United Democratic Alliance.

“So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave the way for support of regional/tribal parties in Nasa? Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn't it fair for those who can't fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?,” he posed on Twitter.