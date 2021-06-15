Devastated DP Ruto complains in Kikuyu over news of Uhuru supporting NASA in 2022

In an early morning tweet, the DP conveyed his devastation using Kikuyu words and citing the October 26, 2017 repeat election.

Dr Ruto seemed to accuse the President of abandoning voters who had showed up to hand him a second term, referring to them as "Thurakus" which is the Kikuyu name for army ants.

The seemingly distraught DP further accused the President of being a sell-out, asserting that any of those who voted for him could have been a good pick to support.

"EUCHO! NGAI FAFA MWATHANI! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support?" the tweet read in part.

DP Ruto went on to conclude that he and his supporters would rely on God for endorsement and support.

"Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU," he stated.

I have done more in my second term - Uhuru

Speaking at State House during a meeting with leaders from Ukambani, President Kenyatta urged political leaders to unite.

He attributed his successes in his second term in office to his peace pact with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"It is so wonderful to see my brother Stephen [Kalonzo Musyoka] flanked by Chap Chap and Narc! It is beautiful. I'll assure you that there is no way that a country can move forward if leaders are not together. I have done much more than even what I was able to do in my first term, why? Because I've been able to focus, working in conjunction with my colleagues.

"It is not about where you are, it is about where we are as a country and the minute you start talking 'we' that is the basis of success now and into the future," the President stated.

President Kenyatta went on to advise Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to focus on unity assuring the former Vice President of his support.

"Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in NASA then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with," the President stated.

Nairob-based lawyer and Jubilee supporter Ahmednasir Abdulahi weighed in on the subject, calling President Kenyatta either a genius or a fool.