Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was contacted ahead of Maendeleo Chap Chap's withdrawal from the Machakos Senatorial race, Wiper Vice Chairperson Mutula kilonzo Jr has confirmed.

The Makueni Senator stated that those behind the change made a phone call to former Vice Kalonzo on Sunday, two days before the announcement was made.

Senator Kilonzo Jr went on to dispel rumours of any state interference terming it as "propaganda".

"For clarity , the person who solicited for the withdrawal of chap chap candidate called my party leader while we were in church on Sunday . The rest ni fitina za watu wa kengele na one wheeled contraptions," the Senator explained.

He revealed the details in an online exchange with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen had suggested that MCC party leader Dr Alfred Mutua had been intimidated and threatened with arrest ahead of the announcement.

"Raila Niwachie coalition members have used state machinery to arm-twist, coerce and cajole Maendeleo Chapchap Party Leader to withdraw his candidate from the race. With EACC and DCI on standby,the Governor like many others had no choice. Interestingly Raila’s intervention came in handy," he tweeted.