Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has responded to a Twitter user who accused him of being bribed to have his Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) candidate withdraw from the Machakos senatorial by-election.

The individual identified as Ekesa Austin said the move was the death of his MCC party, as he expressed displeasure with the governor’s decision.

The twitter user mentioned that he did not know that Mutua who has been calling out corrupt leaders could be bought, and he should stop lecturing people on corruption because he leads the pack.

“This spells the end of your party. I never knew you had a price clause that could be triggered as it were today in SH. You can be bought, what distinguishes you from other corrupt persons coz am sire there is consideration. Don't lecture us on corruption coz you lead the pack,” tweeted Ekesa.

Governor Mutua in his response said that Ekesa was being too emotional and that MCC’s price is mature politics and politics of unity.

Mutua’s response to fan who accused him of being bribed to withdraw MCC candidate in Machakos senatorial by-election

Dr Mutua noted that this is what gave his party four Members of Parliament and 40 Members of County Assembly across the country.

“Ekesa you are too emotional for your own good. Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, registered 3 months to the last election, has an MP from Baringo central, from Tana River, from Lamu and Machakos. We also have 40 MCAs from all over - Wajir to Meru etc. Our price: Mature politics & Unity,” responded Alfred Mutua.

This came shortly after he announced that after consultation with President Uhuru Kenyatta and in support of the handshake, MCC had withdrawn its candidature in the Machakos Senatorial by-election.