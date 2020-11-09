Pfizer and their German partner BioNTech SE have released the first clinically tried Covid-19 vaccine.

The developer, however, revealed that the vaccine had been at least 90% effective in preventing the infection.

According to a brief posted by the drug makers, participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection showed a more than 90% success rate with the drug.

The vaccine labelled as BNT162b2 was administered in two doses and participants monitored at seven days after receiving the vaccine and also at the 14-day mark.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19.

"With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks," stated Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 began on July 27 and had enrolled 43,538 participants as of the date of release, November 9, 2020.

38,955 of the participants received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 8, 2020. Approximately 42% of global participants and 30% of U.S. participants have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.

A brief from Pfizer relayed that the vaccine would be submitted to the FDA for for potential Emergency Use Authorization by the third week of November which would mean subsequent distribution.

The clinical trial participants will be monitored for long-term protection and safety for an additional two years after their second dose.