Detectives arrest Main Suspect in murder of four men in Kitengela

In a Twitter Thread, DCI said that Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town last evening. Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

The 40-year-old suspect has been hiding since the day the killings happened.

The Arrest

“The prime suspect behind last week’s grisly blood curdling murder of four men in Kitengela, has been arrested by detectives. Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, 40, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town last evening, where he has been hiding since he masterminded the killings”

His arrest comes a few days after DCI took over investigations into the murders and moved with speed to pursue the killers. Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four. Detectives are in pursuit of the rest of the killers, as Ole Mungai remains in custody to assist us with further investigations” said DCI in tweets.

The arrest come at time families of the four young men who were lynched by an angry mob in Kitengele disputed claims that their sons were rustlers on a mission to steal cattle in a homestead in the area.

The families said the four, two among them brothers, left Syokimau on Friday for a birthday party in a relative’s home in Kitengela only to meet death on their way.

Lucy Wanjiru, mother of two brothers (Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru and Victor Mwangi Wanjiru) who were killed in the ordeal landed in the country on August 15, 2021 from UK.

A heartbroken Wanjiru, who was a single mother, was overcome with grief, as she could bee seen weeping uncontrollably.

“Mara ya mwisho nilizungumza na mtoto wangu it was on Friday na akaniambia anataka kuenda birthday na nikamtumia pesa … Lakini Saturday niliwatafuta sikuwapata,

“Ningetaka haki itendeke kwa sababu watoto wangu si wahalifu,” Lucy Wanjiru recounted.

