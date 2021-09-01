This comes after a series of photos of the two hanging out in private surfaced on the internet.

In a cryptic post on his Twitter, Juliani thanked those who had reached out to him in the recent weeks, adding that his relationship with Lilian was obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” the post read.

Many Kenyans had been insinuating that he might have something to do with Lilian’s separation from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, which apparently happened two months ago.

Kenyans argued that Juliani and Ms Nganga’s photos looked suspicious, with a section asking the musician to clear the air, on whether the speculations have some truth in them.

The discussion surrounding Mutua’s separation from his wife, made him and Juliani trending topics on Twitter, with everyone trying hard for his/her sentiments to be heard.

Around the same time, Juliani’s baby mama Brenda Wairimu made a suggestive comment about being cheated on, prompting Kenyans to try and connect the dots.

“Eating debonairs alone in an AirBnB and I remembered the time I found out I was being cheated on because we ordered Pizza and debonairs sent it over to her house instead and she called to tell us…Please don’t let me date ever again” read a tweet from Brenda Wairimu (Now deleted).

The tweet is what prompted Kenyans On Twitter to react, many linking to Juliani, who has now said that he will never pick a fight with his Baby Mama on social media.

Juliani has always been Brenda Wairimu’s defender, despite them going separate ways a few years ago. Together they have a beautiful daughter called Amor Owino.