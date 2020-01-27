The Dj who was captured on camera being shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has finally addressed the incident in court.

Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve told the court he had not slept for days as his scared for his life and future, in a report filed on Monday.

"I am in pain, I am tired and traumatized. I don't want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future," he stated.

DJ Evolve addresses court in new report

Evolve said he was in pain, tired and traumatized as the court mauls over the bail terms of the MP.

Chaos in court

In the court documents, Dj Evolve together with his family, opposed the release of Babu Owino on bail saying they are concerned about their security because the accused is an influential person.

The victim’s family argued that if the court is inclined to grant the MP bail or bond, protective measures should be put in place to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

Jacob Ondari, Senior counsel from the office of the Public Prosecutions told the court that claims by Babu Owino that the victims did not oppose bail are untrue.

MP Babu Owino in court

“Owino’s sentiments that he needs to be out on bail so that he can perform his legislative duties are not in the bail/bond rules,” Ondari stated.

The court scheduled the ruling on bail at 3 pm on Monday after the case was adjourned due to chaos.