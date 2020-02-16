Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta duped him, only to leave him high and dry.

Speaking at Nanyuki PCEA Church, Kiunjuru made it known that Uhuru convinced him to fold his party and went aead to convince him not to vie for the Laikipia governorship, promising him a plum government job only to fire him mid-way.

"I had GNU party but I was told to wrap it up and join Jubilee as a partner...I had expressed interest in vying for Laikipia the gubernatorial seat but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and that I would be offered a plum job in government. I will now be jobless for the next three years."Kiunjuri slammed.

"It is like telling someone traveling to Nairobi and leave a boda boda and board your new Prado, but upon reaching Karatina, you are harshly kicked out while it is raining”.

He maintained that the narrative making rounds that he was kicked out of the cabinet due to incompetence having failed to deliver is wrong.

Mwangi Kiunjuri

"Those roaming around saying Kiunjuri failed in the Agriculture docket should pinpoint specific areas with proof."

Kiunjuri alleged that he was set up for failure as his ministry was starved of cash, adding that he is a victim of selective witch hunt by a system he fell out with.

"The DCI, KRA and EACC are marshalled to muzzle me. Just like Moses said, let my people go. I will continue fighting for the best interests of the people in this region. Democracy entails freedom of expression as long as the people do not contravene the law."

"We will continue supporting the President and the Building Bridges Initiative. But that BBI should address issues pertaining delivery of services to our people. We shall continue demanding effective service delivery ... the BBI should not overshadow that."

It is however on record that Kiunjuri spent part of his time politicking even after the President warned his state officials to focus on service delivery.