Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday addressed the mounting calls for his resignation.

During a rally in Isiolo County, the DP also boldly declared that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the sole decision maker in the Jubilee administration.

Responding directly to the President's "heshima si utumwa" sentiment, the DP insisted that he is not about to leave his job.

"You know I'm a respectful person, don't you? President Uhuru and I looked for the votes together and that's how we formed the Jubilee government and I've always respected the President because he is the one who makes all the decisions in this government and I have never gone against his decisions because I respect him.

"Even when the President gave away some of my duties to be executed by someone else, I still respected his decision because I want unity. There's no competition between me and the President, I am doing the job he has given me to do," he stated.

DP Ruto also hot out at the Opposition stating that they have failed in their mandate and history will not remember them kindly.

"I'd to tell the members of the Opposition who joined us in government that they should either sit and cooperate with us or leave. You can't claim to be part of us and criticize us.

"For the avoidance of doubt, let me say that there is no contest between me and the President... I will continue to work as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya because that is my place in the Constitution," he stated.