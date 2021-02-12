President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday asked his Deputy, William Ruto, to consider reigning from his position instead of criticizing government from within.

The President was speaking in Uthiru, Nairobi County after opening a health facility in the area.

It was the President's first bold hit at the DP, coming on the backdrop of threatened impeachment by various MPs within the 12th Parliament.

“There’s no need to incite Kenyans to fight among themselves. When you come and say the Government is bad on one hand, and on the other you brag saying we have accomplished this and that as government. How many governments do we have in Kenya?”

“There’s only one government and when you talk about its good stick with it, if you want to criticize it, leave and let those in government to continue. You can’t say the good and abuse those you claim to be working with in government. You had better resign,” the President stated.

What DP Ruto was doing

Almost concurrently, DP Ruto was addressing a rally in Kiambaa, Kiambu County where Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata officially made his debut into the Tanga Tanga faction.

"If you were asked, people of Kiambaa, when President Uhuru comes to the end of his term, because he has completed his years in that office, who do you think is the best candidate to succeed him? Is it 'mtu ya kitendawili' or the hustler?"

"There's a Swahili saying which goes, 'Akufaaye kwa dhiki, ndiye rafiki' [A friend in need is a friend indeed]. When Uhuru needed a friend to stand by him, some said that he was a liability because of his case at the Hague, others dismissed him because his father had been the President and others castigated him because he is from Central. I am the only one who stood by him when he needed a friend. If anyone can be called a true friend of the President it can only be me," the DP stated on Friday.