President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto was involved in the progress from handshake to the Building Bridges Initiative.

During his address at the launch of the BBI report on Monday, President Kenyatta conveyed a special thanks to his deputy for his part in the process.

"I also want to thank my deputy because all along that path I kept him abreast with what was going on and he was part and parcel of the process, in fact he helped me identify some of the wazees I have mentioned.

"And I told him, just I did with honorable Raila Odinga that the purpose [of BBI] was not to focus on what will happen in 2022 but an extension of what we did together in 2013 so that we can bring all of us on board and avoid situations where any Kenyan is left behind," the President disclosed.

In a response to DP Ruto's change of tune to the BBI report, the President blamed it on 2022 ambitions that he said had clouded his deputy's judgement.

"Tulisonga pamoja, hapa katikati ndio 2022 ilianza kuleta shida akasahau yale mengine na ndio nasema tutulize boli, haya bado yatakuja. Miaka hairudi nyuma... Race ni ile ya relay, unakimbia na yule ambaye anafaa kupokea anakungojea mahali anfaa kuwa ndio ashike aendelee.

"Lakini my brother William hapa amepinduka ameanza kukimbia nyuma," the President illustrated to the amusement of his listeners.