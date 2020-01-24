Deputy President William Ruto has been criticized for making politically charged remarks against ODM Leader Raila Odinga at a school parade that was dominated by pupils as young as 4 years old.

Ruto spoke on Thursday at a primary school in Umoja where he had gone to launch a CDF-funded classroom construction project at the invitation of Embakasi West MP George Theuri.

When the DP spoke, he responded to remarks Odinga had made a few minutes earlier - inviting Ruto’s political allies to the Mombasa BBI rally to be held on Tuesday.

“Wewe ni nani sasa unatoa ruhusa ya watu kwenda mkutano ya BBI (who are you to give people permission to attend BBI rallies),” a furious Ruto posed in reference to Odinga’s statement.

A video showing Ruto’s hard-hitting speech drew criticism with netizens advising against such divisive talk to an audience that was largely composed of young school-going children.

“Hey DP William Ruto please avoid engaging these young minds in the dirty Kenyan politics. They need to solely focus on their studies and a visit by you should just give them hope and encouragement not put them in the middle of political wars,” blogger Robert Alai stated.

“Very wrong to address children like this. If my son was in such school, I would remove him immediately. There’s no way a a person accused of murder, displacement of people and corruption can address my kid like that. Noooo way,” Moses Omolo opined.

“BBI mashinani doesn't mean in schools, this is a whole DP who should be telling children about books & fees preaching BBI, when the devil wants to ruin you, he first makes you mad,” Mzalendo Tetu said on Twitter.

“Wrong podium for DPs politicking, why not encourage the Children to work hard despite their background and prevailing circumstances.....or better still donate money to the school to cater for the less privileged in their midst,” Nyamuok posted on Facebook.

Here is the VIDEO: