Deputy President William Ruto is among those who have condoled with lawyer-activist Okiya Omtatah at the passing of his daughter.

Through his official Twitter account, DP Ruto shared a tribute that indicates he may have personally interacted with the young lady.

"Our deep sympathies to Okiya Okoiti and the family for the loss of their loving daughter Marisyanna Maryanne Annuarite Omtatah, a third-year student of International Relations and Diplomacy at the Riara University.

"Maryanne was dedicated, promising, obedient and hardworking. Her diligence, brilliance, positive attitude and resilience were distinct at the university where she was among the high performing students.

"We pray that the Omtatah family, friends and Maryanne’s college-mates find strength during this tough time. Rest In Peace," DP Ruto's message read.

Acute Malaria

Maryanne, 21, is said to have died of acute malaria after having been in a coma for one week.

Mr Omtatah also shared his loss through his Twitter account revealing that it is a difficult time for him.