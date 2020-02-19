Reports have emerged that Deputy President William Ruto has called his staff members for a meeting at Karen.

This comes in the wake of investigations into how fired CS Rashid Echesa got access to the DP's office and held a meeting with foreign investors.

It emerged that about 14 people who work at Harambee Annex will be questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Harambee Annex, DP's office

DP Ruto’s Spokesperson David Mugonyi in a statement said the office was cooperating with DCI detectives.

Review of CCTV footage

“The Deputy President considers this a very serious matter involving a government office and being an issue that has recurred in many such offices wants investigations expedited devoid of political and media propaganda,” Mugonyi said.

Mugonyi admitted that Echesa had taken two foreigners to Harambee Annex, seeking to meet Ruto, but left when they were told he was not in.

Rashid Echesa (far right) with his co-accussed in court

“A review of CCTV footage shows that on Thursday, February 13, between 9.39.05 am and 10.02 am (a total of 23 minutes, as per the recording), Mr Echesa in company of two men visited the Office claiming he had an appointment," Mugonyi stated.

"Security officers manning the reception ushered him and two men in his company, to the public waiting room, as is the standard applied procedure to all visitors,” he added.