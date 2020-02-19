Deputy President William Ruto has written to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai seeking to have the Harambee Annex investigation expedited.

The DP made the request and further asked the IG of Police to ensure that anyone in his office found culpable of colluding with suspects in the Ksh39 billion arms deal charged.

On Wednesday, the DP was expected to hold a meeting with members of his staff from Annex at his Karen office.

Harambee Annex, DP's office

Investigators had visited the Annex to probe how former CS Rashid Echesa got access to hold a meeting with foreign investors.

Multibillion fake arms deal

Detectives were collecting evidence on multibillion fake arms deal at Harambee Annex where among others, the office of DP Ruto is located.

It emerged that about 14 people who work at Harambee Annex were identified for questioning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DP William Ruto

DP Ruto’s Spokesperson David Mugonyi in a statement said the office was cooperating with DCI detectives.

Mugonyi admitted that Echesa had taken two foreigners to Harambee Annex, seeking to meet Ruto, but they left when told he was not available.