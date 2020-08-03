Deputy President William Ruto has mourned with the family of former Presidential Escort Commander Samson Cheramboss whose wife died on Monday morning.

The late Hellen Cheramboss was also a renowned educationist having been a long-serving Principal at Moi Girls Eldoret.

Ruto described her as a dedicated teacher who had moulded generations of leaders in various sectors.

“The education sector has lost an icon; Hellen Cheramboss, the former Principal of Moi Girls’ High School-Eldoret and wife to ex-Presidential Escort Commander Samson Cheramboss.”

Madam Cheramboss was a tireless and dedicated teacher and mentor who moulded a generation of leaders in every sphere of society. Irrefutably, the education sector has lost a heroine and her spirit shall live on. Our sympathies and prayers to the Cheramboss family, friends and the Moi Girls’ High School-Eldoret fraternity. Rest In Peace, Madam,” the DP said in a press statement.