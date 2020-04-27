Deputy President William Ruto is reported to have made crisis calls to senior government officials after learning the government was in the process of reclaiming his 1600-acre piece of land in Ruai, Nairobi County.

Ruto is said to have been assured that his land would not be reclaimed, according to sources who spoke to the People Daily.

Last week, the DP was reportedly caught unawares after two PSs sent a press statement announcing the land had been ceased after which government tractors were deployed to the area.

“He was assured that the land would not be touched and told to rest easy ... until the tractors started moving in,” the People Daily quoted its source.

“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” the national government said in a statement signed by Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu.

The land was one of the two ranches repossessed by the government as it seeks to expand the Nairobi sewerage plant which will be built in Ruai.

Ruto's 1600 acre ranch was registered under Renton Company Limited while the second piece of land measuring 999 acres was previously owned by former Presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo who is also the DP’s former business partner.

The loss of the valued estimated to be worth at least Sh4 billion adds on to Ruto's legal troubles relating to land.

The DP is already in court fighting to save the Weston Hotel from being demolished by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).