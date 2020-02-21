Deputy President William Ruto send his condolences to the family of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found dead.

Sergeant Kenei who was attached to DP Ruto's Harambee Annex office was found dead in his house at Imara Daima Estate on Thursday evening.

The DP mourned the death of Kenei who he described as a hardworking young police officer and asked investigators to leave no stone unturned in the death.

"Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office," DP stated.

Deputy Willimam Ruto

"Kenei was a disciplined young police officer. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death," he added.

Suicide note

A police report seen by indicated that there was a suicide note found in Kenei's house along with other evidence suggesting that he may have killed himself.

Police also found a loaded Jericho pistol beside the body on the floor. The report indicates that Kenei had a bullet wound that may have killed him.

5-worded suicide note left by Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office found dead in his Imara Daima house

Reports have also indicated that sergeant Kenei was on duty when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners are said to have visited the DP’s office last week.

Kenei went missing since Wednesday when he was allegedly supposed to accompany his colleagues to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement in the Ksh39.5 billion fake arms probe.